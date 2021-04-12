Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,018. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

