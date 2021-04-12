Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,233 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after buying an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after buying an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after buying an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.87. 48,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.30. The company has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $198.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

