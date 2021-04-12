Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter worth $167,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HMLP stock opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $502.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

