HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 588 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $186,083.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $127.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,129. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.65 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average is $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

