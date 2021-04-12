HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

NYSE:CB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,849. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

