HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,326 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises approximately 0.8% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after purchasing an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,924,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.50. 11,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,303. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.97 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Trex to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

