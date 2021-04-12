HMS Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 1.3% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.55. 9,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,175. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.61 and a 12 month high of $197.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.