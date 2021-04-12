HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,515. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $154.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

