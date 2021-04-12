Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson Sells 11,575 Shares

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HRC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.45.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,462,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

