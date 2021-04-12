HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,569. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.67. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

