HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,212 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Exelon by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Exelon by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

