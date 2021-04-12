High Pines Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

