High Pines Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,876 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.8% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $576.00 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.00 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a market cap of $357.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $533.41 and a 200 day moving average of $536.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

