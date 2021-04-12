High Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 465 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6,219.3% in the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 108,402 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.65.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

