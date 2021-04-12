Hexavest Inc. Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,650 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $109.00 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.70 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

