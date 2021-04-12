Hexavest Inc. Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,253 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $346.04 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $336.21 and a 200-day moving average of $291.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.95.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

