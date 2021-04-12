Hexavest Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,795 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,241 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,685 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $140.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $104.65 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

