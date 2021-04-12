Hexavest Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 178,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 971.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI opened at $31.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.