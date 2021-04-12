Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Financial Comparison

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of OptiNose shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of OptiNose shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Heron Therapeutics and OptiNose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 OptiNose 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 78.31%. OptiNose has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 411.36%. Given OptiNose’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptiNose is more favorable than Heron Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptiNose has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and OptiNose’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 10.39 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -6.64 OptiNose $34.63 million 5.38 -$110.05 million ($2.63) -1.34

OptiNose has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heron Therapeutics. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptiNose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and OptiNose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -216.18% -65.06% -49.14% OptiNose -230.14% -294.64% -59.29%

Summary

Heron Therapeutics beats OptiNose on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron), an extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam, which is in Phase III clinical trials for pain management; and HTX-034, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device. It is also developing OPN-019 that combines liquid EDS device with an antiseptic. The company has a license agreement with Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC for the commercialization of Onzetra Xsail; and Inexia Limited to develop, manufacture, import, and sale products containing orexin receptor agonist and/or orexin receptor positive modulator molecules for the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of human diseases or conditions associated primarily with orexin receptor agonism and orexin receptor positive modulation. OptiNose, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

