Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives $31.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

