Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $118.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.88.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.