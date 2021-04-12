Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

HESAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $118.88.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

