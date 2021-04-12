Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.96

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.96 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 3706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

