Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock Position Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

HMTV stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $509.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.13. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.