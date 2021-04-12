Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $25.82 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

