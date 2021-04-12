Helex Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,605.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Helex has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $35,818.12 and approximately $5,605.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00085963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.37 or 0.00639909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00041398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00034134 BTC.

About Helex

Helex (CRYPTO:HLX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

