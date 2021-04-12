Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of Comfort Systems USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $26,909,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after buying an additional 280,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,293,000 after buying an additional 275,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after buying an additional 150,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of FIX opened at $79.29 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.82 per share, with a total value of $129,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 276,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,908,988.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

