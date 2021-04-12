Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.96 Million Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 105,924 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,085,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of EVERTEC in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,565. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVTC stock opened at $39.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

