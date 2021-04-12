Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 211,700 Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.36 on Monday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.37 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho raised Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

