Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 200,000 Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,622,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,643,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

Shares of TMPMU opened at $10.05 on Monday. Turmeric Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

