Head to Head Review: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GoodRx alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GoodRx and StoneCo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 7 0 2.43 StoneCo 0 4 7 0 2.64

GoodRx presently has a consensus price target of $52.36, suggesting a potential upside of 30.40%. StoneCo has a consensus price target of $66.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than StoneCo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx N/A N/A N/A StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GoodRx and StoneCo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $388.22 million 40.55 $66.05 million N/A N/A StoneCo $626.01 million 30.04 $203.54 million $0.70 96.87

StoneCo has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx.

Summary

StoneCo beats GoodRx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.