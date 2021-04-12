Head-To-Head Comparison: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0.01% 0.02% N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 19.21% 2.89% 1.48%

0.0% of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $25.90, suggesting a potential upside of 17.04%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Heavy Industries $37.18 billion 0.28 $801.53 million $2.38 12.83 SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $607.71 million 6.27 $236.66 million N/A N/A

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats Mitsubishi Heavy Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines. The Industry & Social Infrastructure segment provides logistics equipment, turbochargers, cooling products, car air conditioners, transportation systems, and environmental equipment. The Aviation, Defense, Space segment deals with commercial and defense aircraft, ships, special vehicles, and space equipment. The Others and Common segment includes construction and real estate businesses. The company was founded by Yataro Iwasaki on July 7, 1884 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada. SmartCentres continues to focus on enhancing the lives of Canadians by planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties. A publicly announced $11.9 billion intensification program ($5.4 billion at SmartCentres' share) represents the REIT's current major development focus on which construction is expected to commence within the next five years. This intensification program consists of rental apartments, condos, seniors' residences and hotels, to be developed under the SmartLiving banner, and retail, office, and storage facilities, to be developed under the SmartCentres banner. SmartCentres' intensification program is expected to produce an additional 59.3 million square feet (27.9 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of space, 27.1 million square feet (12.3 million square feet at SmartCentres' share) of which has or will commence construction within next five years. From shopping centres to city centres, SmartCentres is uniquely positioned to reshape the Canadian urban and urban-suburban landscape. Included in this intensification program is the Trust's share of SmartVMC which, when completed, is expected to include approximately 11.0 million square feet of mixed-use space in Vaughan, Ontario. Construction of the first five sold-out phases of Transit City Condominiums that represent 2,789 residential units continues to progress. Final closings of the first two phases of Transit City Condominiums began ahead of budget and ahead of schedule in August 2020 and as at September 30, 2020, 766 units (representing approximately 70% of all 1,110 units in the first and second phases) had closed with the balance of units expected to close before year end. In addition, the presold 631 units in the third phase along with 22 townhomes, all of which are sold out and currently under construction, are expected to close in 2021. The fourth and fifth sold-out phases representing 1,026 units are currently under construction and are expected to close in 2023.

