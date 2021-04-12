Harmony (ONE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.35 Billion

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.35 billion and $140.69 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00046448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00679761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00088481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036230 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,993,506,698 coins and its circulating supply is 9,400,550,698 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

