HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $13.85 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $69.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HONE. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

