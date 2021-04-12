Hacken Token One Day Volume Reaches $1.61 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $110.77 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00067485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00291307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.78 or 0.00709590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,096.81 or 1.01346480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00018122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.91 or 0.00799378 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s genesis date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,433,119 coins. The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

