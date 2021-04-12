Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMI. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI stock opened at $11.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

