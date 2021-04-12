Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

