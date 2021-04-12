Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $252.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

