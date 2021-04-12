Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $240,000.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Parsons had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen cut shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.