Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

