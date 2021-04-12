Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.50.

NYSE:ASR opened at $184.29 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $92.04 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.58 and a 200-day moving average of $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $207.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

