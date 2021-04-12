Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Gap Down to $188.40

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $188.40, but opened at $179.64. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $179.00, with a volume of 78 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.81.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $207.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,637,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 193,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile (NYSE:ASR)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

