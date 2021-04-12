Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Receives $28.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. State Street Corp grew its position in Griffon by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Griffon stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 194,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,430. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics. The Consumer and Professional Products segment operates through AMES.

