Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.57

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.57 and last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 78756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWO. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.08. The company has a market cap of C$32.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.3790099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$333,674.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

