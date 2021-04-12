Graviocoin Achieves Market Cap of $5.47 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $5.47 million and approximately $1,088.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0758 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.76 or 0.00413894 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005265 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.