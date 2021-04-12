Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,261.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,820.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

