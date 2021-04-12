Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Shares of APD stock opened at $284.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

