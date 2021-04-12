Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $189.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

