Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 585 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $219.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.05.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

