Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 474 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.14 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.30 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

